In the midst of a legal battle, Erika Jayne fires back at a critic after a T.J. Maxx sighting.

Erika Jayne retaliated against a critic who slammed her for buying at T.J. Maxx.

After being dragged into her husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, Jayne is facing legal penalties. The trustee in charge of the case sued her for $25 million in August.

She was recently seen shopping at a T.J. Maxx store. One Twitter user appeared to insult her by commenting on her department store photo in a message that said, “I win again.”

“Are you going shopping with your helper at TJMAXX?

….Optics, EJ….you’re better than this…. This isn’t going to work!” A user on the internet made a remark.

The troll was clapped back by the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She made it clear that her appearance in the department store was unrelated to her financial situation.

“I used to shop there for years. She replied to the user, “I also went to PetCo and Target.” “Stop obsessing over my life.”

Several others on the internet sided with Erika. There’s nothing wrong with going to T.J. Maxx or Target for them. Some people took delight in going to those stores.

“Target and TJMAXX are the worst! One person remarked, “Leave her alone/no matter how much money someone has, there’s nothing wrong with purchasing at those businesses.”

“Everyone shops at TJ Maxx for sweatpants, don’t they?! “I’m not sure what’s so strange about that,” another commented.

“To be clear, you’re not doing it right if you’re not shopping @tjmaxx. FFS @JohnReason16 Get a hobby, and if you’re old enough to drive, go to TJ Max, it’s magical,” a third commenter said.

Meanwhile, some continued to attack Erika, urging her to instead refund the money she reportedly owed to the families and victims of a 2018 plane disaster. Others chastised her for telling people not to analyze her life, claiming that’s what comes with being a public figure.

“Stop acting as though you’re above ordinary folks. Everything you’ve done has put other people’s health and life in jeopardy. You took their money and spent it. One person wrote, “Give it back.”

Another wrote, “Perhaps you should listen to some of the people who are examining your life since you have obviously lost your sense of reality and common sense.”

“Honey, you’re on a reality program and have a lot of followers on social media. Stop being in the public eye and flaunting your lifestyle if you don’t want to be judged!” a third netizen observed.