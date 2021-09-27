In The Middle Of Her Governors Ball Performance, Billie Eilish Calls Out Security [Video].

Billie Eilish sparked new interest after performing at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York City on Friday. Aside from her spectacular performance, the Grammy-winning singer also interrupted a song to call out security.

During a performance of “Everything I Wanted,” the 19-year-old celebrity yelled at the security personnel, “Security, why aren’t you paying attention?” “Are you serious?”

A Twitter user with the handle @buwygidan tweeted a short video of the occurrence.

In the caption, the user said, “When she yelled at security during eiw.”

It’s still unclear what Eilish observed in the crowd. Several spectators were “escorted out of the crowd, likely for medical reasons,” according to Insider. At least three people were said to have puked, despite multiple posters and screens around the venue warning fans not to “overdo it” and to go to the medical tent if they felt ill.

However, a source told the site that what Eilish observed was not a medical emergency and did not represent a threat to the crowd’s safety.

As she proceeded to perform the song, Eilish continued, “One job, please.”

The vocalist paused again after a few lines into the song “Happier Than Ever” to check on the audience.

“How are you doing? “Are you all right?” As the crowd erupted in applause, she inquired.

Despite the momentary setback, the “Bad Guy” singer later posted on Instagram about her performance at the event, describing it as one of her “all-time favorites.”

“One of my all-time favorite nights was last night.” THANK YOU GOV BALL,” Eilish wrote on her Instagram post, which included a small video of her and the crowd dancing to a song.

Eilish recently reported that she lost 100,000 Instagram followers once she began wearing sexier clothing. Many people have criticized her for her sexual attire in her photos, especially the one in which she wore a corset and lace bra, she added.

According to Page Six, she revealed in her cover story for Elle’s October 2021 edition, “I lost 100,000 followers only because of the boobs.” “Big boobs make people nervous.”