In the Marvel Disney+ Series, ‘Loki’ Nearly Visited the American Revolution and Studio 54 — Here’s Why He Didn’t

The Avengers: Endgame wasn’t the final chapter in the Marvel timeline. The Time Variance Authority captures the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) in the new Disney+ series Loki. Loki offers to assist the timekeepers in catching another version, which will require him to go through time. According to the show’s writer, the show will not return to the American Revolution or the swinging ’70s.

On June 7, Marvel conducted a Zoom news conference for Loki. Michael Waldron, the show’s lead writer, and Kevin Feige, the show’s producer, discussed the show’s time travel. The show will air on Disney+ on June 9th.

In Marvel, how did Loki travel through time?

The Avengers returned to the Battle of New York in 2012 in Avengers: Endgame. Loki was summoning the Chitauri with the Tesseract. Before Thanos could collect the Infinity Stones, the Avengers needed to gather all of them. The Tessaract, on the other hand, allowed Loki to elude capture and travel across time. According to Waldron, the writers pondered all the different eras he could visit.

Because of Comic-Con, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki hasn’t died in the MCU.

“In the writers room, we just filled a white board with the wildest, most expensive locations we could try to shoot something at?” Waldron remarked. “At the end of the day, [director]Kate [Herron] had to figure out, ‘Can we make this look awesome?’ As a result, it had to pass through her.”

This type of time travel was ruled out by the ‘Loki’ writers.

Loki’s options were seemingly limitless throughout history. As a result, Waldron ruled out a few possibilities.

“I think everyone expects Loki to ride beside Paul Revere,” Waldron added. “That’s the simplest version of it,” says the author. So we set out to defy those expectations by visiting places that people may have heard of but may not have visited before and that would be interesting to see. So, yeah, a lot of… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.