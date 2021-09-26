In the locker room, Thomas Frank told Brentford teammates about Liverpool.

Brentford, a Premier League newcomer, has had a strong start to the season, collecting nine points out of a possible 18 and sitting in the top half of the table.

They drew 3-3 against the Reds to win a crucial point after overcoming Wolves last week.

Ethan Pinnock put the hosts ahead, but Diogo Jota equalized for Liverpool just before halftime.

In the second half, Jurgen Klopp’s side seized the lead twice, but Brentford equalized both times.

Although Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for the club, and youngster Curtis Jones also scored, Brentford will be pleased with their performance after a frenetic 90 minutes.

Thomas Frank was happy with his squad’s performance against a team he considers to be “one of the greatest in Europe.”

He told Sky Sports, “I think we went toe to toe with one of the three finest sides in the country right now.” “One of the top teams in Europe for the last three years, and I believe we earned a well-deserved point. There were moments in the game when Liverpool might have scored, but you need a little luck in the saves and blocks, and I believe we had opportunities.

“I thought the first two goals should have been avoided and handled better, but we were gutsy, played forward, and I was very happy.

“I also think it summed up that both teams wanted to win; even if it was 3-3, it was a huge point for us against a top team, but we still sought to win, and Liverpool, of course, will always strive for the win.

“We’d prefer to play more, but we’re up against one of Europe’s best pressing and counter-pressing sides. So we understood we needed to be direct in certain areas because, first and foremost, we could damage them, but they could also hurt us.”

"We just tried to promote ourselves in the best possible way," he continued. I told the guys that we needed to be bold and demonstrate a humble attitude, but we had to make sure we were.