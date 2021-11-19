In the last two months, Merseyside Police have received 83 reports of spiking.

During this time, there was also a significant increase in reports of’spiking via injection.’

The news comes after a boycott of Liverpool bars and clubs in an attempt to persuade establishments to strengthen women’s safety procedures.

Merseyside Police received 49 reports of drink spiking between September 1 and October 31, according to information provided in response to a Freedom of Information request by The Washington Newsday.

There were 15 incidents in September and 36 reports in October.

In October alone, the force received 34 reports of’spiking through injection.’

Merseyside Police had only received three cases of injection spiking in the preceding two years, indicating a significant increase (one in Dec 2019, one in Feb 2020 and one in June 2021.)

Following allegations of an upsurge in spiking occurrences, a nightlong boycott of Liverpool’s clubs took place on October 26. The BaaBaa venue on Fleet Street closed for the night in solidarity with demonstrators demanding for improved safety precautions.

“We have been working closely with a variety of partners throughout the city, including Liverpool City Council; Public Health; licensees; licensing; the three universities and LIPA to ensure that we have a public health approach to tackle the issue of spiking,” a spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said.

“We all have a vested interest in keeping people secure in the city center; empowering visitors to the city by assisting them in accessing relevant safety advice; and providing assistance and support to possible victims of this type of crime.”

“We realize [spiking]is not something we can manage alone,” Merseyside Police Superintendent Diane Pownall said in October. “As such, we are engaging with partners like public health, local councils, universities, and licensed venues to attack the issue head on and offer comfort.”

“The creation of a dedicated investigation team complements Operation Empower, which was launched in April and is our proactive policing approach to sexual violence prevention.

“On busy nights or weekends, we deploy additional officers in crucial spots.”

