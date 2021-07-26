In the last seasons of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Michael C. Hall earned $830,000 each episode.

Michael C. Hall, who starred in the Showtime series “Dexter,” is scheduled to reprise his title role in the upcoming reboot. Prior to the reboot, he was making a lot of money on television as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer on the hunt for the bad guys.

“Dexter,” which ran from 2006 to 2013, was a popular show that garnered millions of people every week. According to Business Insider, Hall earned $295,000 each episode for the first six seasons of the show, totaling $3.54 million for each season.

According to E! News, the lead actor’s remuneration was increased to a handsome $830,000 each episode in the previous two seasons of “Dexter.” According to the outlet, this made him one of the highest-paid television actors of all time.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hall’s pay for Seasons 7 and 8 was over $19.9 million, contributing to his large net worth of $25 million. According to Looper, the actor made $41.2 million over the course of his eight seasons as Dexter.

It’s unclear how much Hall will be paid for the 10-episode resurrection, but if it’s anything like the $8.3 million he received for Season 8, he might be in for a big payday.

Hall appeared as David Fisher in “Six Feet Under” from 2001 to 2005 before taking on the major role in “Dexter.” The actor was nominated for an Emmy Award and an AFI Award for his work.

In 2010, his legendary depiction of Dexter Morgan earned him five Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination for best actor, which he won.

Hall continued to act in theater after his breakthrough on television, playing in an off-Broadway production of Noah Haidle’s “Mr. Marmalade” in 2005. Following the series finale of “Dexter” in 2013, the actor shifted his concentration to theater, appearing in films such as “The Realistic Joneses” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Showtime has released a trailer for “Dexter: New Blood,” which starts up a decade after the events of Season 8’s finale. Fans will soon see him on the small screen again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teaser, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, also announced the premiere date: Nov. 7.