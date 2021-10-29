In the Homotopia Festival, the Vogue Ball will bring ‘glitz and elegance’ to Merseyside.

This year, Homotopia, Liverpool’s annual arts and cultural event, will visit St Helens.

Families are asked to’strut their stuff’ and dress up for a fun-filled event in support of an LGBTQIA+ arts movement.

Homotopia, which has been operating since 2004, is the UK’s longest-running annual LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival, providing a platform for local, national, and worldwide LGBTQIA+ artists and creatives.

Every year, the festival takes place in late October and early November, and it includes a variety of theatre, dance, film, photography, art, cabaret, and discussion in a variety of venues across Liverpool, including this year’s new venue in the neighboring borough.

Homotopia, a programme promoting LGBTQIA culture and Queer delight via creativity, dance, performance, and interaction, will be arriving in St Helens on November 9th.

The ‘Family Vogue Ball,’ which will involve a mixture of theatrical and ballroom, will be held as part of the celebrations by St Helens Borough Council.

Four family houses will compete in a series of catwalks, dancing, and lip syncing in order to be crowned the overall winner by audience members at the Vogue Ball.

“As a council, we are committed to celebrating and raising awareness of our LGBTQIA+ community, holding events like this as well as a range of other diverse arts projects through our fantastic library service,” said Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage at St Helens Borough Council.

“Come along and show off your own grandeur by dressing up and helping crown the winning house, whether you just want to join in the fun or have a penchant for posing.”

The Family Vogue Ball, which will take place in St Helens Library on Saturday, November 13 from 2.30 to 3.30pm as part of the award-winning Cultural Hubs: Arts in Libraries programme, is presented by St Helens Borough Council’s Library Service in partnership with Citadel Arts.

The ‘St Helens Queer Creative Meetup,’ where individuals are invited to meet up with local LGBTQIA artists, makers, and creators, is another highlight of the borough’s events during the festival.

Tickets for the Vogue Ball can be purchased by anybody over the age of 18.