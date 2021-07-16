In the first trailer for ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,’ the royal couple plots their exit.

The first trailer for “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” the third episode in Lifetime’s film trilogy on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been released.

The documentary “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” will depict the events that led to the royal couple’s decision to retire from royal duties in 2020. The official summary for the film states, “Explores what really happened inside the palace that prompted Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to establish a future for themselves and their baby Archie.”

“Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have cowed them,” according to the film, which stars Jordan Dean of “The Punisher” and Sydney Morton of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, their decision to leave England, and Prince Harry’s understanding that his wife was “being pursued to death” are all depicted in the teaser.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle withdrew from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation in July 2019 to start their own, Sussex Royal. The royal couple left their roles as members of the British Royal Family the following year.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who are now based in the United States, sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in June, in which they discussed the events that led them to resign from their senior royal positions, Prince Harry’s strained relationship with his brother and the rest of the royal family, and Meghan’s struggles to find support within The Firm. The Duchess also discussed her experiences with prejudice in the British media and how The Firm did little to address it.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” premieres on Lifetime on September 6 at 8 p.m.