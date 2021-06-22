In the films “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” These Major Thanos Scenes Were Not Actually Performed By Josh Brolin

In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Josh Brolin brought Thanos, The Avengers’ deadliest foe, to life. Brolin, on the other hand, had some help. For the enormous Thanos character, Brolin used a motion capture outfit to create the movements and expressions. Greg Rementer, a stunt performer, assisted with some of the physical maneuvers.

[Warning: This page contains Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame spoilers.]

Rementer discussed his work on the film Nobody with. Before the June 22 Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD release of Nobody, we’ll have more with Rementer. But first, Rementer talked about his work with Brolin on the two Avengers films’ epic Thanos confrontations.

Prior to the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Josh Brolin was working on both ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Deadpool 2′ for Marvel.

a live-action movie Brolin portrayed Cable, a futuristic assassin, in Deadpool 2. The Russo brothers prioritized Brolin’s facial performances as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame due to time constraints.

Is ‘Loki’ Undermining the Deaths of Two Important Avengers?

Rementer explained, “Josh was actually pretty busy at the time, ironically playing Cable in Deadpool 2.” “The beauty of motion capture is that Josh would come in and do the majority of the facial capture and really intense heavy scenes with the actors. Josh, on the other hand, was frequently on set for Deadpool 2. So I’d perform most of the physical labor, and then they’d come in and put Josh’s face on the body.”

These significant ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ moments were directed by Greg Rementer.

Despite the fact that Thanos’ performance capture was done entirely in a studio, he nonetheless had fight scenes. It was only natural for a stuntman like Rementer to perform them.

"I was in every combat scene," Rementer added. "It was myself and another stunt performer named Lloyd that did the combat scene between Thanos and Hulk in Titan…