In the fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting, Alec Baldwin claims he ‘didn’t pull the trigger.’

Alec Baldwin has alleged that the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film “Rust” was never his.

Baldwin, 63, sat down for his first interview with George Stephanopoulos since the tragic incident on Oct. 21.

The actor appeared upset in a teaser of the hour-long sit-down broadcast by ABC News on Wednesday as he talked about Hutchins, the cinematographer who worked on “Rust,” characterizing her as someone who was respected and admired by those who had worked with her.

Baldwin responded that the “trigger wasn’t pulled” and that he “didn’t pull the trigger” when Stephanopoulos pointed out that it “wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled.”

“I’d never point a pistol at someone and pull the trigger.” Never, ever, ever “Baldwin told the ABC anchor that he had “no idea” how a bullet got into a gun that was supposed to be a prop on the set of the Western movie.

The actor stated, “Someone put a live bullet in a gun.” “A bullet that wasn’t meant to be on the premises in the first place.” Baldwin will discuss why he’s speaking out now, how he feels the incident happened, and how he responds to celebrities like George Clooney who insist they routinely check guns on set before filming in the interview, which airs Thursday.

It’s unclear when the interview took place. According to USA Today, an affidavit released by investigators on Oct. 27 stated that Baldwin discharged the pistol that struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza on the “Rust” set — on Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, New Mexico — on Oct. 21 during a rehearsal for the film. Souza was treated and released from the hospital shortly after the event.

According to The New York Times, assistant director Dave Halls picked one of three replica weapons that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had put up on a gray cart, deemed it a “cold gun” — meaning it had no live ammo inside and was safe to handle — and handed it to Baldwin.

The preview of Baldwin’s impending interview, as well as his claim that he didn’t pull the trigger on the toy gun, drew a lot of attention on Twitter.

“Alex, that’s not how guns work (sic). They can’t fire unless they pull the trigger. Then there’s the trigger. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.