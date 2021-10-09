In the car park elevator, the addict apologized while holding his mother and children at gunpoint.

In the lift of a Liverpool city centre parking park, a desperate heroin addict pulled an imitation firearm on two women.

After apologizing to the mother and daughter, Eric Pike cocked the fake gun and demanded their purses.

Despite his threats to kill one of the women “in the eye,” the daughter chased him out of the elevator and forced him to exit the parking lot.

A suspected cannabis cultivation ignited a house fire that shut down Queens Drive.

Pike opened fire just after 1 p.m. on June 9, following the two women into the Q-Park car park on Hanover Street’s elevator.

Prosecutor Chris Hopkins told Liverpool Crown Court: “They both headed towards the lift after paying for their ticket on the screen. The defendant was resting against the lift when they noticed him. He was stooped over, his gaze fixed on the ground.

“They were followed into the lift by the defendant. The defendant produced a weapon immediately after the mother pressed the button… the lift doors closed, the lift began to move, and the defendant produced a handgun shortly after.” Pike allegedly told the women “sorry to do this girls” before “pulling the back of the gun back as though he was cocking it,” according to Mr Hopkins. “Give me your purses, money, and phones,” the 50-year-old said. Because the gun did not make a sound when he cocked it, the younger of the two ladies assumed it was a fake, and she “pushed him against the corner of the elevator,” according to the court.

He slipped out when the doors opened, and she tracked him down, despite his threats of “shooting you in the eye.”

The mum pressed the emergency button on the lift while Pike escaped the vehicle park.

“I guess impulse and adrenaline kicked in,” the daughter later told police, “but after I got back to the car, I became teary and upset.”

Both women, in their 50s and 30s, had been scared by the incident, which had left them with flashbacks and anxiety, according to harrowing victim personal statements.

“I’ll never get over the fact that I was afraid my daughter would be shot,” the mother stated.

“I believe the experience of this occurrence will have a long-term influence,” she continued.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”