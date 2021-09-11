In the British Pub Awards, the Merseyside institution is a finalist for best pub for families.

A Merseyside venue has advanced to the final six for being one of the finest for families in the UK.

The Great British Pub Awards chose the Hightown Pub and Kitchen from hundreds of entries, and after two rounds of adjudication, they were chosen with five other finalists to compete for the top prize.

The awards, which have been running for more than two decades, aim to highlight the greatest pubs across the UK in a variety of categories, from Best Pub Gardens to Best for Dogs, with one being named the overall Great British Pub of the Year.

“We were totally blown away to find out that we have been nominated in the Great British Pub Awards,” the company posted on Facebook, sharing the exciting news.

“Awards like this are only possible because to your incredible support, so thank you everyone for being a part of The Hightown Pub and Kitchen’s story.”

The pub has announced that the final ceremony will be live-streamed on September 28 and that they’re “in the throes of arranging a terrific night of fun and celebrations.”

The pub is up against pubs from all around the UK, including those from Devon, Somerset, and West Sussex.

Locals, on the other hand, do not believe this will be an issue, as they hurried to congratulate the team.

“Well deserved – best of luck,” Ian Tasker commented.

“Excellent lunch,” Susan Kilkelly commented. The customer service was also outstanding. I’d suggest it.”

Erica Edwards, a third Facebook user, said, “You deserve this!”

The Hightown Pub and Kitchen is dog friendly and open everyday from 11 a.m. on Alt Rd, Hightown, L38 0BA.

The Maltings in Warrington, which is nominated for Best Bar for Dogs, is another notable pub vying for accolades on the night.

Meanwhile, Grappenhall’s The Rams Head Inn has been nominated for Punch Pub of the Year.