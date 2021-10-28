In the aftermath of the filming of ‘Rust,’ Ireland Baldwin expresses her love for her father Alec.

In the aftermath of the horrific shooting on the set of “Rust,” Ireland Baldwin continues to show her support for Alec Baldwin, who has received threats and hate messages online. Ireland took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a screenshot of a fan comment and reflect on how her father helped her feel at ease on set when she was a kid.

The 26-year-old model shared a comment from a fan who recalls working at a business that produced Alec’s film “Thomas and the Magic Railroad” in an Instagram post.

Alec just had one simple request, according to the fan, at the time: milk and cereal in his hotel room whenever his daughter visited the set of his film.

“That was the end of it. That was the entirety of the rider “remarked the fan “I’ll never forget that.” Ireland expressed her gratitude for her father’s thoughtful gift by posting a screenshot of the message.

“This wonderful comment stands out among some of the most awful and frightening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting,” she captioned her image.

She also took a shot at individuals who have been criticizing her on social media, stating, “You have no idea who my father is. Dad, I adore you.” Ireland’s statement comes just five days after she stated on social media that reporters have been contacting her for comment on her father’s role in the “Rust” shooting incident. She published a comment from an unidentified freelance writer on her Instagram Stories, which has now expired, calling it “despicable and disrespectful.” She wrote at the time, “To everyone who has been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again.” “Halyna Hutchins’ family and friends have my love and support. Joel Souza is receiving healing thoughts. And I’m wishing I could give my father a big hug today.” After the pretend gun he was holding accidently discharged during rehearsals on Thursday, Alec Baldwin killed the director of cinematography for “Rust.” The shooting event is still being investigated.