In the aftermath of the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, Alec Baldwin has been sued for negligence.

In the aftermath of the deadly gunshot, Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician on the “Rust” production, sued Alec Baldwin.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Svetnoy is suing Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and others for the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, according to the lighting technician, were careless on set. He claimed he was distressed since he was also close to being hit by the bullet.

The lawsuit stated, “[Baldwin] owed a duty to [me]and other staff members and performers on the ‘Rust’ set to handle the Colt Revolver entrusted to him by defendant Halls with reasonable care and diligence for the safety of the ‘Rust’ cast and crew.”

Svetnoy stated in his filing that it was Baldwin’s job to double-check the Colt revolver and handle it as if it was loaded, not pointing it at anyone. He also mentioned that Halls should have made sure the prop gun didn’t have any live ammunition in it.

Baldwin, 63, was intended to draw the gun and point it at the camera in the scene he practiced. He should not, however, have pulled the trigger. The production failed to keep the workers safe on site, according to Svetnoy.

He went on to say that in order to save money, the company recruited an insufficient number of crew members. The extra crew could have aided in the handling of props and weaponry. He further claimed that the factory disobeyed industry standards by turning down requests for a firearms training day. He also slammed the “outrageous” target practice with cans that occurred shortly before the disaster. Svetnoy claims he has suffered mental anguish as a result of the incident and is seeking specific damages as well as a jury trial.

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, Juan Rios, told the New York Post last month that criminal charges over the event “haven’t been ruled out.” He invited any crew members present on site to come forward with any information they may have.

Baldwin has not faced any charges from Hutchins’ family. Anatoly Androsovych, his father, said in a statement that he did not blame the actor for her death.

According to Deadline, he added, “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead, and her mother is going insane with grief.” “However, I don’t hold Alec Baldwin accountable.”