In the 2021 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are all grown up.

In a stunning portrait issued by Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are all grown up.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge published a new image of their family — including their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — on Instagram and Twitter on Friday, which will be featured on their 2021 Christmas card.

The royal pair added beside the image, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which appears on this year’s Christmas card.”

The family of five was photographed in front of a stone backdrop in a recently released portrait.

Prince William and Duchess Kate sat next to one other, smiling, in similar green suits.

Her husband donned a polo shirt and khaki shorts, while she wore a dress. In the photo, the couple demonstrated some subtle PDA by laying a hand on each other’s knees.

Their three youngsters wore simple clothing. Princess Charlotte wore a blue checkered outfit and smiled. Prince Louis wore a striped shirt, while Prince George, their older brother, wore a camouflage button-up and smiled.

According to Kensington Palace, the photo was taken on a private family trip to Jordan.

According to a statement acquired by People, “the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled to share a new portrait of their family.” “The portrait, which appears on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis earlier this year in Jordan.” Middleton spent two years as a child in Jordan when her father worked for British Airways. Prince William earlier visited the country in 2018 as part of his Middle East tour.

Royal enthusiasts couldn’t stop gushing over the Cambridges, particularly the three little royals, who, according to many, appeared to have grown up in the new photo.

“Fantastic image. The youngsters are growing up so quickly “one person said

“Exceptionally valuable! This photo is full with love and happiness. Thank you very much for sharing it with us “another has been added.

“This is very sweet,” said a third user. “Look at how mature the kids appear!” A fourth person wrote, “Such a lovely photo.” “The kids have grown up a lot.” Last year’s Christmas card featured Prince William, Middleton, and their children wearing snug sweaters and sitting on a haystack at Anmer Hall, the family’s country residence in Norfolk.

On the other side, their 2019 holiday card featured the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.