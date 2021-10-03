In the 1980s, Tory Lord encouraged Margaret Thatcher to “leave Liverpool” to Militant.

In the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher was advised to “leave Liverpool” by the far-left Militant organisation, according to a former aide.

Thatcher’s political adviser at the time, Tory Lord David Willetts, warned the prime minister that Liverpudlians “should live with the consequences” of voting for Derek Hatton.

Hatton was the deputy leader of the Militant-controlled council in Liverpool, which enacted an unlawful budget in protest of Thatcher’s government’s cuts to local government funding.

Militant supporters refer to the wave of construction it sparked in Liverpool, which replaced slum housing and improved sports and other leisure facilities.

However, the council lacked the funds to fund its program, and the district auditor’s action could only be avoided by taking out loans.

The decision to ostensibly give redundancy notices to every single municipal employee as a negotiation strategy was universally panned.

Militant was singled out by Labour leader Neil Kinnock at a conference speech for “the ludicrous disorder of a Labour council employing taxis to scamper around a city handing out redundancy notices to its own workers.”

“I recall when I was working for Margaret Thatcher and Liverpool was getting into more and more difficulties,” Lord Willetts stated at a Conservative Party conference event.

“I recall having a fight with her in which I basically told her that we should leave Liverpool alone.

“If the people of Liverpool voted for a left-wing council that is causing problems, then that is what they voted for.

“They should live with the repercussions of what they democratically decided to do if we truly devolve power.”

Thatcher disagreed, according to Lord Willetts, and claimed that “whatever occurs in Liverpool will ultimately be the responsibility of the national government.”

In response, former Prime Minister Tony Blair dispatched Environment Secretary Michael Heseltine to Liverpool as “minister for Merseyside” to oversee an urban regeneration effort.