In Support Of Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Event, Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Black Balenciaga Outfit.

Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian continues to wear matching ensembles with ex-husband Kanye West as she supports his “Donda” listening events.

Last July, the 40-year-old “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star was photographed wearing a red latex zip-up jumpsuit by Rick Owens to match West’s attire at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for his first listening party for “Donda.” Kanye wore a big red coat and leggings to the event at the time.

Kardashian and West wore all-black outfits to the second listening event on Aug. 5, including full black face masks and black gloves. With its unzipped eye and mouth openings, the reality star’s tight Balenciaga costume gave off bondage overtones. Her lengthy, braided hair was also visible through a top hole. Stiletto boots with a high shaft complemented the look.

North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, the couple’s four children, also wore all-black clothes to the ceremony.

West’s tenth studio album, “Donda,” has yet to be released, but he has been promoting it heavily at listening parties. According to ET, at his listening party last week, West levitated above the crowd on wires. Kardashian documented the stunt with an Instagram snap that received 1.8 million likes.

The second “Donda” event drew the same throngs as the first, with “devoted parishioners” in attendance. Dancers in the center of the area donned all-black clothes, according to Rolling Stone, and were later revealed to be West’s “disciples.”

Other performers dressed as beggars in drab earth tones and wore drab earth tones apparel. A “disciple” made a prayer gesture with both hands towards one of the “beggars” at one point.

Kardashian and the singer of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” filed for divorce in February, but the two have stayed devoted to co-parenting their children.

The exes are “co-parenting well and both of them want what’s best for the kids,” according to an ET insider, and the four children are “doing fantastic” despite the separation.

The source continued, “Kim is continuing to focus on her kids and her career,” adding that the reality star and beauty mogul “wouldn’t be entirely opposed to dating again if the right guy came along down the line.”