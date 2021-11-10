In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Tom Holland explains why Dr. Octopus will be different.

In the next film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland revealed how the legendary villain Dr. Otto Octavius, played by actor Alfred Molina, will be different from the 2004 film “Spider-Man.”

“To see Alfred come in and have to adapt and alter to the way the movies are created, but also change directors, and [the fact that]I’m now Spider-Man,” Holland told Total Film on Tuesday.

He went on to say that it was fascinating to see how Molina and the other performers reprising their roles in the new film adjust to the “current era.”

The 25-year-old actor, however, did not specify what changes will be shown in the film, although he did imply that their roles will be different from those in previous films.

“Everyone puts their pants on in the morning in the same way,” he added. “Having those individuals come in was interesting because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way,” Holland explained.

During the interview, the actor paused before clarifying that he’s referring to Molina and Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014. Holland appeared to be about to remark about a couple more comebacks, but he stopped himself.

When the official Twitter account for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” issued a poster on Monday portraying one of the legendary villains, Green Goblin, fans theorized that the graphic also featured other villains, such as Sandman, who was played by actor Thomas Haden Church in 2007’s “Spider-Man 3.”

Although Holland stated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played Spider-Man, will not reprise their roles in the future film.

“When I say [Maguire and Garfield] aren’t coming back, people don’t believe me. However, at some point, people will have to believe me “With a giggle, he informed the outlet.

Holland stated that this film is significant to him since it is the first time spectators will see all of the original characters return. “It’s thrilling, and it’s a watershed event in cinematic history. It’s the coming together of three generations “Added he.

On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters.