In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ Benedict Cumberbatch praises Tom Holland’s performance as ‘Gobsmackingly Brilliant.’

Tom Holland’s performance in the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has Benedict Cumberbatch gushing.

The 45-year-old actor, who portrays Doctor Strange, spoke of the “pinch-yourself moments” he had while filming Marvel films, especially when he was cast opposite Spider-Man.

“It’s always pinch-yourself moments when you’re creating those movies,” Cumberbatch told Esquire on Wednesday. “I’ll never get over the thrill of working alongside Spider-Man. It’s a lot of fun.” He went on to commend Holland for being amazing. He continued, “I managed to skate and surf and spend a lot of time with Tom Holland being totally, utterly gobsmackingly wonderful.” “He’s the genuine article.” Cumberbatch and Holland have previously collaborated on projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both characters previously appeared in the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” both of which were released in 2018.

Cumberbatch, who originally played Doctor Strange in the 2016 film of the same name, admitted that he was unsure about taking on the role at first. According to the source, the actor believes the comic book character is outdated and sexist.

He explained, “I kind of had my qualms about it simply going into the comics.” “‘This is a terribly antiquated, sexist figure,’ I thought. And it’s deeply entwined with the occultism movement of the 1960s and 1970s, which was characterized by a type of East meets West occultism crossover.” During the interview, Cumberbatch also discussed his career goals. “I’ve always considered my profession to be a type of higher education. It’s a fantastic thing to be able to do for a living.” On the job front, the actor will next be seen in “The Power of the Dog,” a love drama that will hit cinemas on Nov. 17 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting Dec. 1.

On the other hand, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to hit theaters on December 17th. In addition, the actor will star in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is currently in post-production and set for a May 6, 2022 release.