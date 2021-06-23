In Season 3, fans of ‘Double Shot at Love’ are only interested in one relationship.

Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadaganino, stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, will star in new episodes of Double Shot at Love. DelVecchio will assist his best pal in his search for a girlfriend in Season 3. Despite the fact that Season 3 of Double Shot at Love is all about the “Keto Guido,” many fans are just interested in seeing more of DJ Pauly D and Nikki Hall.

Season 3 of ‘Double Shot at Love’ will premiere ‘later this year.’

MTV announced in April that a new season of Double Shot at Love is on the way. Season 3 will focus completely on finding Guadagnino a match, according to an MTV press release.

The release adds, “DJ Pauly D and Nikki will help Vin toward finding his own happiness – this time with an insider’s perspective of what it’s like on the other side.” Last season, DelVecchio and Hall tried again with their romance. They now share a home in Las Vegas.

The romance between DJ Pauly D and Nikki Hall is the focus of season 3 of ‘Double Shot at Love.’

While no official release date for the next season of Double Shot at Love has been set, many fans are eagerly anticipating fresh episodes. A Reddit user wonders, “Who else is psyched about Double Shot Season 3?” “I’m counting down the days!” says the narrator. I’m looking forward to seeing Nikki and Pauly host.”

Who would’ve thought we’d be here? Thank you ALL for coming along for this wild ride with us! That’s a wrap on this season of #DoubleShotAtLove! pic.twitter.com/vfiaDPxWu1

— A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) October 9, 2020

DelVecchio and Hall announced their relationship on the Double Shot at Love Season 2 reunion. Now, many fans can’t get enough.

“I’m so happy for the both of them,” comments another Reddit user. “They really do seem like a match made in heaven. It will be very interesting to see how season 3 plays… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.