In Season 2 of ‘Succession,’ Connor Roy and Napoleon have an odd connection.

Succession, like all other TV shows, ran into production issues in 2020 owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The show began filming again in late 2020, with the planned third season set to premiere before the end of 2021. The characters, on the other hand, each have their own distinct personalities that provide insights into the lifestyles of the super-wealthy and super-out-of-touch.

The majority of the characters in Succession are usually fighting for possession of the throne. One of them, on the other hand, goes to great lengths to avoid becoming entangled in the murky family company. In season 2, Connor Roy’s words demonstrate how much of a black sheep he is. He and Napoleon Bonaparte, on the other hand, might have something in common.

Connor is adamant about staying away from the family business.

Logan Roy has experienced many high points in his life, some of them were associated with children. Logan’s eldest kid from his first marriage is Connor. We first meet Connor at Logan’s 80th birthday party in the first season. The patriarch of the family summons his children and hands them documents to sign so that his wife Marcia can take over the business.

Logan had a stroke and is rushed to the hospital after a fight between the Roy children, where the kids quarrel again concerning his health. Others dispute with Connor’s demand that they sign the documents. Weeks later, Connor volunteers to help organize a family gathering, and his girlfriend Willa, whom his family disapproves of, is at his side.

Connor has repeatedly voiced his desire to run for politics, and when Logan announces his plans to sell the company in the second season, Connor advises Roy to keep it since it would look well on his resume.

What is the Roy family’s net worth?