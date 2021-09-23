In Season 2 of ‘In The Soop,’ BTS Gets Customized Villas At ‘A Secret Space’ [Watch].

After receiving two newly-built twin homes in the second season of BTS’ “In The Soop,” the Bangtan Boys are ready for new experiences.

A swimming pool, a gym, a library, a large trampoline, basketball and tennis courts, and a little camping are all included in the twin villas.

The show’s creators gave a brief glimpse of the opulent estate in a teaser released on Wednesday, but did not reveal its exact location.

“There’s a secret space somewhere in South Korea, just like in the movies. The English captions read, “Deep in the center of the jungle, a space constructed for BTS and BTS only.”

The construction progress was also shown in the short video. “A massive structure built specifically for BTS. It was almost as though we were filming a movie. BTS’s aspirations and dreams come true in this space. The caption stated, “It was extremely nice and roomy, too.”

According to reports, the entire procedure took one year, from architectural design to completion.

In the video, BTS group leader RM says, “When we first came, everything appeared gigantic,” while J-Hope exclaims, ” Is it “kind of like a mansion?”

The beautiful exterior of the residences astonished other BTS members as well.

“Wow! What is the location of this? Isn’t this, in essence, a castle?” “It was like a location I wanted just us to know about,” Jin remarked, while V added, “It was like a place I wanted only us to know about.” Suga was taken aback by the compound’s vast size, remarking, “This isn’t a view you see every day in Korea.”

Season 2 of “In The Soop BTS Version” will premiere on October 15. Every Friday, new episodes will be available on the streaming app Weverse.

According to Soompi, the group went on outdoor adventures in the “soop,” the Korean word for woodland, in the first season of “In The Soop BTS Version,” which premiered on Aug. 19, 2020.

The septet’s survival skills were put to the test on the reality show, which required them to paddle their boats on a lake, chop wood, and cook their own meals. BTS also enjoyed the campfire and played pranks on each other during the show.