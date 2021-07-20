In Seaforth, a jab center is expected to open.

On Thursday, July 22, a new vaccination center in Seaforth will open for all inhabitants of South Sefton.

The clinic will be located in the Seaforth Village Surgery and will be available for walk-ins and appointments from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Following a successful trial in April, the location will continue to offer immunizations through the end of August.

Dr. Ken Lamden, a local GP who is helping with the immunization initiative, said, “We’re thrilled to be opening up the surgery as a vaccination facility for our community.” In April, we launched a short pilot in which over 240 people scheduled jab appointments, and it was a big success.

“This time, we’re making it even easier by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to walk in at their leisure or schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.”

“We are reminding everyone that it is not too late to be vaccinated,” said Dr Pete Chamberlain, chair of NHS South Sefton Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). “There are now several ways to get your vaccination including local pharmacies that you can book through the national booking system, as well as walk-in sites and other venues across the borough.

“For best protection, your second dose should be taken eight weeks following your first.”

The Covid-19 infection rate is currently declining in the two Seaforth communities, Seaforth North and South, but vaccination rates are still below the national norm.

Over 75% of residents in Seaforth North have received their first vaccination, compared to 69.5 percent in Seaforth South. In Seaforth North, 61.7 percent of residents have had their second immunization, whereas just 53.7 percent of individuals in Seaforth South have received their second vaccination.

If people want to make an appointment, they can phone 07979 938 229 or go to their local GP practice if they live in south Sefton.

