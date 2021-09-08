In Sainsbury’s, a woman discovers an elderly man hunched down with tears streaming down his face.

After seeing people stroll past an old guy stooped down in pain in Sainsbury’s, a woman has asked others to aid a person in need.

As she approached the Sainsbury’s carpark in Upton, Wirral, Vicky Wells, 42, noticed the man crouching over a bollard.

She stated she spotted him again when she entered the store and that he was “in a lot of trouble” with tears streaming down his face.

“I was just completely astonished that people could see him struggling outside and inside the business and they all simply walked past him,” the NHS worker told The Washington Newsday.

Following the incident, the Royal Liverpool Hospital and the surrounding area have been closed off.

“It only takes two minutes of someone’s time to check on him to see if he’s all right. If I were in that circumstance, I hope someone would be compassionate enough to aid me.”

Vicky stated that she and another woman approached the man, and she requested that staff bring a chair, as well as calling a first responder.

“I asked him what was wrong, and he informed me that he had been suffering from his spine for years,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“At this point, he was in a lot of pain, and tears were streaming down his cheeks. I advised him to go to the hospital.”

The man told Vicky that he had gone to the hospital for years and was on medicines, but that he still experienced agony.

“I gave him some advise, and he told me that he would keep fighting to obtain the treatment as soon as possible,” Vicky added.

“However, I did stress that the NHS is overburdened and straining to cope with the pandemic’s effects.”

Despite offers of assistance, Vicky said the man, who was picking up a newspaper at the supermarket, continued to shop, but she wanted to encourage others to act if they see someone in distress.

“It’s dreadful seeing someone suffer,” she told The Washington Newsday. I would do everything I could to assist anyone in that situation.”

“I just hope he gets the help he needs,” Vicky added. It was heartbreaking to see him in that state. I only wish.” “The summary comes to an end.”