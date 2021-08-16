In ‘Rumors,’ Lizzo Reveals The Truth Behind Controversial Drake Lines.

Lizzo’s new single “Rumors” was released on Friday and has already generated a lot of buzz. Her song’s first stanza makes a less-than-PG-13 reference to Drake, and she’s now decided to expose the truth behind those lyrics.

To promote her new song, the 33-year-old singer appeared on “Apple Music” with Zane Lowe. During the interview, Zane asked the singer about the song’s line, “Readin’ sh-t on the internet/My smoothie cleanse and my diet / No, I ain’t f-ck Drake — yet.”

The singer responded, “You know what I haven’t manifested yet, f-cking Drake.”

Zane then joked that there are probably a lot of other people attempting to materialize the same thing, to which the “Good as Hell” singer quickly replied, “I’m not in line.”

“I simply thought it would be so amusing to say,” Lizzo continued. He and I have a shaky relationship. He’s a really kind guy. I simply feel like girls’ names get thrown in songs a lot because they’re fine.”

The singer went on to say that she wrote the lines to turn the tables on male artists who were always shooting their shots through music.

Lizzo tweeted Drake just hours after the release of “Rumors,” saying, “Hey big head @Drake.”

Despite the fact that Drake has yet to comment to the tweet or the song, it will be intriguing to see whether he can keep up with her like Chris Evans.

Lizzo shared a TikTok video in April in which she revealed she had sneaked into the “Captain America” star’s DM.

“Don’t drink and DM, kiddies…. this is a joke for legal porpoises,” she added in the video.

Evans responded to her with, “No shame in a drunk DM,” which added to the intrigue.

The star continued, “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

She clearly didn’t stop there, as she recently uploaded another TikTok in which she pretended to be pregnant with Evans’ child.

The actor cheerfully responded to her once more, expressing his delight at the news. “Hi! He remarked, “I just heard about our little bundle of joy.” “My mum will be overjoyed.”

Evans went on to say that he didn’t want any “gender reveal celebrations.”