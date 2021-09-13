In ‘Power Of The Dog,’ Benedict Cumberbatch Talks About His Toxic Cowboy Character.

Benedict Cumberbatch discusses his role in Jane Campion’s latest film, “The Power of the Dog,” in an interview.

The historical piece, which premiered on Sept. 2 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel and is the New Zealand filmmaker’s first film in 12 years.

The story follows two affluent rancher brothers in the secluded highlands of 1925 Montana, whose tenuous friendship is strained further when one of them (Jesse Plemons) marries a widow (Kristen Dunst) with a young boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Following his brother’s decision, Cumberbatch’s sexually restrained cowboy character struggles with violent impulses in the film.

“This character isn’t existing in a vacuum,” the Oscar nominee remarked during a digital discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, explaining his character’s reasons. It’s difficult to witness what he does… If our job has been successful, you should be able to comprehend his intentions and, at the very least, empathize with him,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Not to excuse his actions; it’s part of the story’s warning; toxic masculinity is frequently developed out of suppression and feelings of being gaslighted, washed out, or not allowed. He reminded the audience that there is no room, cultural space, or tolerance for them, not just his sexuality, which is a big part of it, but also the performative character of his masculinity.

The character’s separation from “this other sensuous, intimate part of him that the film slowly reveals” predicates his behavior, leading to imposter syndrome and “alienated feelings,” according to the English actor.

“He believes the world is against him, and he hates it before it can hate him,” Cumberbatch continued, later adding, “We don’t move forward as a society if we just cast these people aside as bad guys and throw away the key, we don’t move forward as a society if we just cast these people aside as bad guys and throw away the key.”

Following the release of “Power of the Dog,” some fans speculated that Cumberbatch would win his first Academy Award for his role in the film. A number of people predicted the same thing for Kristen Stewart, who played Princess Diana in the film “Spencer.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Benedict Cumberbatch’s surly cattle rancher in ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Kristen Stewart’s captive Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ will be in the running for their first Oscar awards.”

