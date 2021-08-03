In photos from the set of the revival of ‘Sex And The City,’ Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth don’t appear to be overjoyed.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth reconnected on the set of “And Just Like That,” the revival of “Sex and the City.”

Parker and Noth were in character as Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big, a.k.a. John James Preston, on the set of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series in New York City on Monday.

Parker, 56, wore a form-fitting boatneck top, a floor-length polka-dot skirt, and jewel-encrusted stilettos in photographs obtained by Page Six.

Her ensemble was completed by a chic fascinator, a chain-link bracelet, and a black handbag with a gold clasp. Meanwhile, with his black suit and blue tie, Noth, 66, looked dapper.

The co-stars appeared to be rehearsing a scene together. They didn’t look very happy with each other in the scene, according to Page Six, which could be related to speculations that their characters are getting divorced in the next revival. According to the claim, Noth was not dressed as Mr. Big and was not wearing a wedding band.

Carrie dines out with her BFFs Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) in a leaked script from the upcoming remake obtained by Page Six earlier this month, and shows that she is not in a good place.

“I was washing my hair while recording the show. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but I was content with my marriage. Now I’m simply another one of his wives to look after?” Carrie expresses herself.

Mr. Big had married Barbara (Noelle Beck), a book publisher, and Natasha Naginsky before Carrie (Bridget Moynahan).

At the conclusion of the first “Sex and the City” film, Carrie and Mr. Big married. However, in the sequel, they had marital problems, and Carrie had a love relationship with her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

Meanwhile, according to Entertainment Weekly, HBO Max revealed the first official photo of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte together in June.

On their social media sites, Parker, Davis, and Hobbes have been posting teasers and information about the impending performance.

“Anything is possible,” says the narrator.

“I’ll see you there!” Davis shared a preview video for “And Just Like That” on Instagram in January.

Meanwhile, Parker shared photographs of her filming essentials, including a shot of the first episode’s script.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, their BFF, would not be repeating her role. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte will be the focus of the series.