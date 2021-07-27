In PDA-Filled Photos From Their Miami Date, Rihanna Wraps Her Arms Around A$AP Rocky

During their latest date in Miami, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared some sweet PDA moments. Over the weekend, photos of the couple went viral online, showing them cuddling up and smiling as they had a Saturday night out.

The pair went on a date in a Miami club and had a picture op with Derrick Turton, the owner of the World Famous House of Mac. Rihanna is seen placing her arms around A$AP Rocky’s waist in a loving embrace as the 32-year-old American rapper pulls his girl in close. Rihanna was also seen giggling at a fan who was gushing over their romance, as a sign reading “Rihanna share me with Rocky” was held up behind them.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Rocky and his girlfriend have been the subject of dating rumors for months before confirming their relationship in November 2020. They’re entirely out as a couple these days and don’t mind flaunting their PDA in public.

Despite declaring their relationship last year, Rihanna and A$AP Ferg are still dating. Rocky did not make their relationship public until Rocky’s May interview with GQ. He told the magazine, “Relationships are so much better when you get the one.” “She’s probably the same as a million of the others. I believe that once you know, you know. ‘She’s the one,’ says the narrator.

A$AP Rocky also mentioned their journey to Rihanna’s native country of Barbados in December, just after they announced their romance. “It was insane. Before my father came to America, I always envisioned what life would be like for him. And, believe it or not, I was able to visit those locations, and there was something nostalgic about it. He told GQ, “It seemed alien but familiar.”

When questioned about Rihanna making a special cameo in his documentary, the rapper gushed about her in an interview with ET last month. “It’s crucial to have that support in real life, you know?” he told the site. It’s incredible, and I’m truly lucky in every way.”