In Only 3 Days, Sylvester Stallone Wrote the Script for “Rocky”

After scripting and acting in Rocky, a narrative about a poor Italian-American boxer who gets a shot at becoming world heavyweight champion, Sylvester Stallone became a sensation. The film, which was released in 1976, launched Stallone’s career as an action movie hero and catapulted him to prominence.

Despite the fact that Rocky had a tiny budget and its production company did not feel it would be a success, the film was a huge hit and has since become one of the most well-known film franchises in history. Over the years, a host of sequels have been released, and the story is still alive today thanks to Michael B. Jordan’s Creed film franchise.

Rocky was a huge hit, so it didn’t take long for Stallone to write and direct the film. In fact, he created the entire screenplay in just three days, which is an incredible achievement for anyone.

After witnessing a boxing battle between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, Stallone got the idea for Rocky. Stallone said in a 2005 interview with Howard Stern that he drafted the script rapidly but had to make multiple revisions to shorten the tale.

“It sounds fancy, but it took three days—90 percent of which were awful,” Stallone explained. “However, the concept was there. That was the end of it. Then there were maybe 25 rewrites after that. You have to keep going; one day, you’ll ask, ‘Can we make the Black person Jamaican?’ So you have to—[imitates Jamaican patois]—you have to modify the dialogue.”

He shot ‘Rocky’ in just 28 days.

Sylvester Stallone once revealed that the producers of the iconic film “Rocky” had to mortgage their homes in order to finance it.

Unfortunately, after Stallone finished the Rocky script, things only got worse. He was working with a studio that didn’t believe the film would be commercially viable without a huge star connected, so they only granted him a small budget to finish it.

