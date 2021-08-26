In one region of Merseyside, almost 280 new homes will be built.

Plans for a massive housing development in Merseyside have been approved.

Sefton Council has approved Taylor Wimpey UK’s request to construct 286 new homes on property north of Formby’s Brackenway.

Green corridors will be built and 7.9 hectares of meadows and wetlands to the north of the neighboring Wham Dyke will be preserved, according to the developer.

Links to a new nature reserve extension in the north are believed to assist the development’s ecological credentials and increase local biodiversity.

As part of the proposal, there is a formal agreement that secures affordable housing and requires the developer to pay £188,760, or £660 per property, to compensate for “recreational pressures” it may cause on the Sefton shoreline.

As part of the development’s planning, Taylor Wimpey conducted detailed flood risk modeling and ecological studies, as well as habitat assessments, bat roost surveys, and water vole surveys.

“As with every single planning application, both at officer and committee level, all appropriate considerations, concerns, and comments are taken into account before any decision is made,” said Cllr Daren Veidman, Sefton Council’s cabinet member for planning and building control.

“In particular, this proposed development is anticipated to provide substantial benefits to current residents who have suffered flooding in the past.

“The development would also boost local ecological and biodiversity net gain in the area, and it has met all other planning criteria established at both the national and local levels.”

The Sefton Local Plan, which aims to address the borough’s housing needs up to 2030, has designated land north of Brackenway as a location suitable for housing constructions since 2015.

“Of course, the continuous protection of our established communities is vital, and we have declared that a written agreement with the developer will be put in place,” Cllr Veidman added.

“This agreement aims to ensure that the proposed development would provide affordable housing, long-term management of open space, flood risk mitigation, watercourse management, and the protection of natural conservation sites, among other things.”