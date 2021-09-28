In one part of the Liverpool City Region, covid infections have increased by more than a third.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Sefton had 1,174 positive tests in the seven days ending September 23, up from 308 the week before.

This indicates that in Sefton, the percentage change from week to week increased by 36%.

In four other sections of the City Region, the percentage change week over week data increased. Liverpool had a 6% increase, Wirral had a 22% increase, Halton had a 17% increase, and St Helens had a 5% increase.

Infections decreased in Just Knowsley, with a 4% decrease week on week.

Positive tests increased by 14 percent in the Liverpool City Region overall, owing to a 14 percent increase in the percentage change week over week.

In Warrington, West Lancashire, and Cheshire West and Chester, the percentage change week on week data increased.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 23. There were 182,678 coronavirus cases in England this week, up from 37,867 the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 23, there were 1,597 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 94 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6%.

319.1 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 476 positive tests, which is 70 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 17% in the week ending September 23. Infection rates are currently at 366.8 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 23, there were a total of 529 instances, which is 20 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 347.0 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections decreasing by 4% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 23, there were 1,004 positive tests, which is 180 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 22% from week to week. 309.6 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 23, there were 726 positive tests, which is 37 more than the previous week.

The most up-to-date infection rate was. “The summary has come to an end.”