In one area, the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer will see Liverpool pass Manchester United.

Manchester United will attempt to gain both on and off the field in order to secure Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

While some sources suggest that United have already recouped their £12.86 million investment in bringing the Portuguese back to Old Trafford through shirt sales, the 36-year-old will be a huge commercial boost for United and will almost certainly help them win the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo’s influence has endured both on and off the pitch, and United will benefit. One of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo is a hugely marketable individual with the largest social media following of any athlete or, indeed, celebrity on the planet, with 517 million followers across platforms.

Despite his advanced years, Ronaldo will be a valuable asset to United, providing more value to commercial partners through a far greater reach and potential for engagement, content produced solely around Ronaldo that partners will pay good money to be a part of, and increased merchandise opportunities.

And there is one area where he is expected to assist United in overtaking Liverpool this season.

Liverpool is presently the most watched football team in the world, according to Nielsen’s worldwide sponsorship, media valuation, and data analysts. United is in third place.

However, analysts believe that, thanks to Ronaldo’s return and his past impact at Juventus, where his entrance in 2018 resulted in a 15% rise in worldwide cumulative TV viewership during his debut season, the Old Trafford side will be in first place by the end of the season.

According to Spencer Nolan, managing director for the UK and Ireland at Nielsen Sports, “given the patterns we observed in Serie A and with Juventus, our predictions tell us that Manchester United will become the most viewed club in the world in the 2021/22 season.”

“The new generation of fans who follow superstar players throughout the world, many of whom we expect to come from key Asian countries, will substantially fuel the increase in TV watching.

