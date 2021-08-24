In October, the Camp and Furnace in Liverpool will host a massive life-like dinosaur show.

This October, a massive dinosaur show will return to Liverpool.

Teach Rex, the family educational show, will return to Camp and Furnace later this year with a brand new production.

In August, the show took over the arena for three sold-out nights, and it will come back in October.

Teach Rex is a life-like dinosaur program aimed at teaching youngsters about dinosaur history in a fun and participatory way.

The gigantic dinosaurs are accompanied by music and special effects to create a lifelike performance, and families may also encounter the giant beasts.

The sold-out show will return to Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle later this year for a single performance of its new “Velociraptor” production.

The new show, which will be presented by primary school teachers, will focus on the existence and facts about Velociraptor dinosaurs.

The audience will learn everything there is to know about dinosaurs in prehistoric times, as well as the myths that surround the Velociraptor.

A brand new dinosaur has been added to the performance in order to give families a more realistic experience. The first fully-feathered velociraptor, dubbed ‘Blue,’ will provide viewers a glimpse of how these beasts might have appeared in the past.

After the 45-minute educational display, families will be able to meet the dinosaurs, and children will be given a “Dino Booklet” with educational activities.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Teach Rex’s Velociraptor show will take over Camp and Furnace. On the day, there will be three shows: 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The instructional portion of the performance lasts 45 minutes, with the rest of the time reserved for families who want to meet the dinosaurs.

Teach Rex shows are appropriate for all ages of children. There will be merchandise and drinks for sale.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £10 for children. Children under the age of two are admitted free of charge.

Click here for additional information on Teach Rex or to purchase tickets.