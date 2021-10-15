In New York, Melinda Gates bonds with her daughter Jennifer ahead of her wedding this weekend.

Melinda Gates is spending time with her eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, who is being married this weekend to her fiancé Nayel Nassar.

Melinda, 57, appeared to be in good spirits in images obtained by People when she was seen with her daughter, Jennifer, 25. During the sighting, Melinda made a statement with her pink ensemble. The bride-to-be, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in her lacy white gown.

“They started the celebrations in New York City yesterday,” an unnamed insider informed the magazine. “Jennifer spent the day with her family and friends, while Nayel was with his. They both appear to be quite enthusiastic about their wedding week.” Melinda was active in the planning of her daughter’s special day in addition to joining Jennifer. It would be a “huge wedding,” according to the source. Melinda is a “big part of the wedding preparations” because the mother and daughter are so close. Jennifer confirmed her engagement to Nassar on Instagram in January 2020. She posted a cute snapshot of the two of them in the snow. Jennifer was seen wearing a diamond ring and concealing her face with her hands. She also leaned very close to Nassar, who was smiling and staring at her.

Nassar “swept me off my feet this past weekend” with his unexpected proposal, she wrote in the post. Jennifer claims that the proposal took place “in the most meaningful spot” because of their many common interests.

“I’m looking forward to spending the rest of our lives with you, learning, developing, laughing, and loving. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes “she said.

Jennifer is the eldest child of Melinda and Bill Gates. They also have a 22-year-old son, Rory John, and a 19-year-old daughter, Phoebe Adele.

After 27 years of marriage, Melinda and Bill announced their divorce in May. The ex-couple claimed they ended their marriage because they couldn’t progress as a couple any longer. Their divorce was finalized just three months after the petition was filed.

Jennifer has kept a close contact with both of her parents throughout her life. In May, just after her parents announced their divorce, she spent time with the Microsoft co-founder. “Nothing better than quality time with family members,” she captioned a photo she took with her father on her Instagram Story, according to People.

On Melinda’s 57th birthday in August, the bride-to-be paid a touching homage to her. Jennifer posted a photo of herself and her mother on her Instagram Story about two weeks after her parents’ divorce was completed. She hoped the same for her mother. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.