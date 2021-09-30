In New York City, Jennifer Garner grabs a cup of coffee with her boyfriend, John Miller.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were photographed in public together months after they purportedly reconciled.

In New York City on Wednesday, the “Yes Day” actor was photographed with Miller. The two were spotted strolling through Manhattan’s downtown area. Both were spotted clutching a cup of coffee during their casual stroll in images obtained by People.

Garner, 49, was dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of a jacket and sweatpants. A blue cap, sunglasses, and a pair of blue and white trainers completed her ensemble. Miller was dressed in black slacks and a gray shirt. Cali Group’s chairman and CEO was likewise dressed in a blue mask that he wore under his chin and brown leather shoes.

In late August, Garner and Miller were sighted together in New York City. The actress from “Peppermint” was seen driving up to an apartment complex to pick up the businessman. They were said to be trying to be stealthy as they walked away.

An alleged source told Us Weekly that they were back together prior to their latest sightings.

The tipster stated, “Jen and John are back on.” “It only began a few weeks ago.”

In 2018, Miller and Garner began dating. “It’s not serious, but she enjoys his company,” an unnamed insider told People at the time.

They went on their first public date in November 2018, when they went to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles to see the musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” They kept a low profile for about a year, with their next public appearance in September 2019, when they dined at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

After Garner was pictured on the beach with her pal Bradley Cooper and his daughter in August 2020, the news of their breakup made headlines. Cooper and Garner have been buddies since their time on the set of “Alias.”

The sighting of Cooper and Garner prompted dating speculations. Some people were also perplexed as to why her breakup from Miller was only revealed after her encounter with Cooper. However, an informant claims that months before Garner and Cooper’s beach sighting, Garner and Miller had already called it quits.

“Several months ago, Jen and John called it quits.

They’ve remained buddies ever since. They basically stopped seeing each other and ended up breaking up,” an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She doesn’t have anything bad to say about John; they just seem to have drifted apart. He was, she claims. Brief News from Washington Newsday.