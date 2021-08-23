In New Mexico, Ryan Philippe spends quality time with his lookalike son.

Ryan Philippe just shared images from his wonderful vacation to New Mexico with his 17-year-old son, Deacon. Fans immediately noticed a resemblance between the actor and his son, Reese Witherspoon, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

On Friday, the 46-year-old “Cruel Intentions” actor posted vacation photos on his Instagram account. In the Santa Fe National Forest’s McCauley Warm Springs, Ryan and Deacon posed in swimwear while enjoying the waters.

A short movie of Deacon immersing himself in the crystal-clear waters while wearing his sunglasses was also included in the actor’s photo album.

Ryan stated in his post, “The rough uphill trek was well worth the warm woods baptism that followed,” to which Deacon added, “And the viddles.”

Fans praised the father-and-son duo, pointing out the similarities between them and Reese and Deacon.

One fan remarked on the actor’s Instagram image, “I assumed Deacon was you.” “@deaconphillippe, you are obviously your father’s twin,” commented another.

“You and Reese practically gave birth to twins! It’s insane! One fan said, “It looks very nice and serene out there!”

Many fans, though, believe Deacon looks more like his mother.

One of them wrote, “You look exactly like your mother.” “I believe he is his mother’s twin,” said another.

One fan remarked, “Reese has the strongest genes ever.”

In 2008, Ryan and Reese divorced. They have a 21-year-old daughter, Ava Philippe, in addition to Deacon.

Reese is now married to Jim Toth, a former talent agent who went on to become the president of the Content Acquisition and Talent department of Quibi, a streaming service that closed down in October 2020.

Ryan is scheduled to star in an upcoming Peacock TV series called “MacGruber,” which is now filming in New Mexico, according to E! News.

Prior to this journey, Ryan and Deacon took a road trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California in October 2020 to celebrate the latter’s 17th birthday.

According to an E! news story, the actor revealed in a guest appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that “we did some rock climbing and this and that.” “I had hired an alien-themed Airbnb and then told him that the real reason for our trip was to try to contact alien civilization.”

“We didn’t…

We did lay out—in the middle of the night, in the rocks—and had a fantastic father-son bonding experience. He was quoted as responding, “But no alien contact.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.