In ‘Never Been Kissed,’ Michael Vartan Reveals Getting ‘Feelings’ After Kissing Drew Barrymore [Watch].

When Michael Vartan reunited with his old co-star on “The Drew Barrymore Show” for a special cast reunion, he described how he felt after kissing Drew Barrymore in “Never Been Kissed.”

Vartan and Barrymore co-starred in the romantic film Sam and Josie, which was released in 1999. Vartan told Barrymore about his “extremely uncomfortable” anecdote about their climactic on-screen kiss during a special guest appearance on her talk show on Tuesday.

Vartan told Barrymore, “I come up to the mound, we hug, and we start kissing, and you really kissed me.” “And I wasn’t prepared in the least. I’m also a dude. Back then, I was a relatively young man. I felt feelings, and the feelings just happened to me. And I quickly recognized I was in a horrible situation because I was wearing slacks that were too loose, and I thought to myself, “This is going to be a nightmare when they cut.” I have to put a stop to this right now,’ he continued.

After the smooch, Vartan stated he merely yelled “cut” out of terror and said, “Oh guys, sorry, my back.” Playing ball, I hurt my back.” He then retreated to his corner, muttering things like, “Dead pups, dead puppies.” He said he was finally able to compose himself after that.

“Fortunately, the remaining scenes went off without a hitch, but that was, um, you’re a pretty good kisser,” he informed Barrymore, who burst out laughing.

The actress, for her part, stated that she intended for the kiss to be passionate because she knew Vartan was unmarried at the time. She told Vartan, “You weren’t married at the time, so yeah, I went for it.” “Because you were unmarried and I didn’t want to upset anyone,” the actress explained.

When Barrymore and Vartan co-starred in the picture, they were both 24 years old. Vartan has kept the gift that Barrymore gave him after they finished filming for the past two decades.

“I’m not sure if you remember, but you gave me this lovely small wrap present. It was a gorgeous tiny fern. I initially mistook it for a fern. So, of course, I kept it, and this thing grew over time,” he explained.