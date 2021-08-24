In Netflix’s ‘Clickbait,’ Adrian Grenier makes a comeback to television. After 2011’s “Entourage,” he declares, “I’m Project-Focused.”

For the first time in a decade, Adrian Grenier is returning to television in Netflix’s new limited series.

The 45-year-old actor, who last appeared on television in 2011’s “Entourage,” will star in Netflix’s upcoming eight-part thriller “Clickbait.” The official trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it showed Grenier’s character Nick Brewer with bruises on his face and appearing to be held against his will as he holds up a placard that reads, “I abuse women.” I die at 5 million views.”

His presence on the show, according to Entertainment Weekly, is his first series regular role since wrapping his eight-season run as Vincent Chase on “Entourage” in 2011. Grenier explained his small-screen absence by saying he was picky about assignments.

“I’m project-focused, not number but quality,” the “Devil Wears Prada” star told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m always on the lookout for projects that will have a significant influence on people.”

Grenier revealed that the notion for “Clickbait” piqued his interest. According to the site, the series will look into “how our most dangerous and uncontrollable urges are driven in the age of social media, highlighting the ever-widening gaps we find between our virtual and real-life personalities.”

He explained, “It’s a pretty strange series.” “On the surface, it appears to be a thriller; it’s a whodunnit. But, more importantly, it delves into themes of identity, particularly in the context of technology. It’s fascinating to investigate what it’s like to be living in the age of the internet, avatars, catfishing, and all those things.”

Grenier says he was convinced to take the role after reading the first few scripts. He admits to saying “yes” before he knew how the series would end.

“And so, during filming, I didn’t even know who did it,” he joked. “Did I do it?” I wondered. Is this the guy? I have the impression that I am the guy. But keep in mind that the twists and turns of thrillers aren’t always what you expect. “Wink, wink!” says the narrator.

Nick is a husband, father, and brother in the program. Grenier made it clear that showing Nick’s life, not simply as a suspect in a terrible light, was his first objective, and that he wanted the viewer to comprehend his “spectrum as a human being.” He also sought to prove himself as a “loving father,” he claimed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.