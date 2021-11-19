In ‘My Little Love,’ Adele explains her divorce to her son in a heartbreaking voice note.

Adele proved that her songs can still break people’s hearts just when they think they can’t anymore. “30,” the third single from her new album, is the third track “She has incorporated a voice note of herself talking to her kid and attempting to explain to ex-husband Simon Konecki the anguish she felt at the time of their divorce.

Adele’s song “My Little Love,” about her and her 9-year-old son Angelo, features a voice note in which she tries to express her thoughts to her kid.

Adele seeks assurance from her son in the first voice note, asking him to “Tell me you love me,” to which Angelo tenderly answers, “I love you a million percent.”

The conversation continues in the second voice note:

“Oi, I get the impression you don’t like me,” Angelo says.

“Why do you feel like that?” Adele asks.

“Do you like-like me?” Angelo asks.

“You know mama doesn’t like anyone else as much as I do you, right?” Adele says.

Adele is attempting to communicate her grief and all of her feelings to Angelo in a third voice note.

“Mummy’s been experiencing a lot of huge sentiments recently,” Adele says.

“Like how?” says Angelo.

“Like, mummy, I’m, I’m, the feeling that I have, like, hm, I’m a little puzzled,” Adele says.

“Why?” Angelo inquires.

“I’m not sure,” Adele says. And I have the impression that I have no idea what I’m doing.” “Oh, at all?” Angelo asks. “At all,” Adele says. “I love your dad because he gave you to me,” the “Hello” singer later tells her son Angelo. “You’re half me and half Daddy,” Angelo explains, and Angelo says, “Oh.” The 33-year-old singer stated in a recent interview with Vogue that she recorded the voice notes at the request of her therapist to help her talk about her divorce.

“I thought it could be a lovely touch, considering as everyone has been knocking on my door for the last ten years as a fan, to say, ‘Would you want to come in?'” she explained.

She also discussed her choice to divorce Konecki during the same interview. She admitted, “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t pleased.”

She went on to say, "Neither of us made a mistake. We didn't injure each other or do anything like that. All I wanted was for my son to see me truly love and be loved. To me, it's quite significant."