In ‘Multiverse of Madness,’ Doctor Strange is modeled after Anthony Bourdain, according to the writer.

Fans were disappointed to find that a Doctor Strange scene in a WandaVision episode was removed, frustrating those who hoped to see him onscreen alongside Vision and Wanda. It would have been a tease for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, tying together pieces of Scarlet Witch’s story with the Marvel film sequel. The film will be released in 2022, and the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) will make an appearance with certain changes to his persona.

Scott Derrickson was originally set to direct Doctor Strange 2 for Marvel. He directed the picture in 2016.