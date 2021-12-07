In Merseyside, a bar selling ‘frozen, classic, and new period’ drinks has opened.

Over the weekend, a new cocktail bar in Waterloo opened its doors.

Ophelia’s on Crosby Road North is a “classy bar” that offers a variety of “frozen, classic, and new period” cocktails.

The table-service bar also offers a selection of craft ales and wines for customers to enjoy.

People in Liverpool’s city centre restaurant said they ‘need’ the Christmas pizza.

Ophelia’s presents a range of DJs throughout the week in addition to serving a selection of drinks.

They’ll provide the soundtrack to your evening by playing various styles of music all night long, ranging from 1980s classics to current songs, making it the ideal spot for a night out regardless of your musical preferences.

The owners of the popular restaurant The Workshop, which is situated on Crosby Road, have launched Ophelia’s. To officially open the bar, the venue held a special launch event over the weekend.

On select nights throughout the week, it is now open to the public.

The address for the bar is 43a Crosby Road North. Call 0151 329 2797 to make a reservation.