In Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze were seen sharing a sweet kiss.

In Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Adam Faze were seen kissing. On Monday, three PDA-heavy images of the couple leaked online.

The 18-year-old singer was seen in the first snap leaning over her lover, who was standing against a car. Rodrigo covered Faze’s face in the second photo before giving him a beautiful kiss, which was captured in the third.

Rodrigo kissed Faze while keeping her eyes open. “Why is she kissing him with her eyes open?” one Twitter user wondered.

“Gotta keep an eye out for selener,” said another user.

“He’s literally 24 and she just turned 18,” one commenter said, referring to the age disparity between Faze and Rodrigo. This is strange as hell.” Another user corrected the user by saying, “He’s 28.”

“Olivia sweetheart…………….. [sic]please get a new boyfriend— he’s basically 30 and you’re newly 18,” one fan wrote.

The couple ignited dating rumors earlier this month when they attended the premiere party for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Six Flags Magic Mountain together.

“Olivia was in high spirits last night as she celebrated the release of Space Jam 2. A source who saw the couple at the party told E! News, “They were incredibly cute together and weren’t attempting to disguise their feelings at all.”

Many other celebrities, including Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez, were said to have attended the party, according to the informant.

Stuart Brazell, who was also there at the occasion, described the couple as “very adorable but not unduly tactile.”

She told the newspaper, “The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there.” “It simply felt like cozy, new youthful love,” she says.

Faze is a co-founder of the production business Must B Nice, which has offices in both Los Angeles and New York.

Rodrigo, on the other hand, is in the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical – The Series,” which premiered on Disney+ on May 24 with the episode “New Year’s Eve.” Her most recent music video, “SOUR Prom,” was released on June 30.