In Los Angeles, Meghan Markle spends Thanksgiving with Prince Harry, Archie, and Baby Lili.

This Thanksgiving, Meghan Markle will prepare a meal for her family.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her Thanksgiving plans. It will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second Thanksgiving in America, but their first with daughter Lili. In June, the royal couple welcomed their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the holidays in Montecito, California, in their $14 million property. As she stated during her recent appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Markle will be preparing her family’s lunch.

“I love to cook,” she said on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” according to Us Weekly. “We’ll be at home and will be able to unwind and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving in California, and we’re looking forward to it. It’ll be wonderful, very wonderful.” In Montecito, the talk show host and the Sussexes are neighbors. In response to Markle’s announcement, DeGeneres joked that the duchess’ holiday invitation might have gone misplaced in the mail. “What time should we show up?” DeGeneres inquired. Markle said, “Whatever time you want.”

Markle revealed what she and Prince Harry did for Halloween in the same interview. According to the duchess, they saw DeGeneres and de Rossi on that day, but they were preoccupied on the kids since they wanted Archie and Lili to enjoy themselves. Their children, on the other hand, “weren’t into it at all.” Archie disguised up as a dinosaur for five minutes, according to Markle. “Not even five minutes,” DeGeneres joked, and the duchess agreed, “Not even five minutes.” Meanwhile, Lili was costumed as a skunk, similar to Flower from “Bambi.” Before their relationship became public in 2016, Markle stated she and Prince Harry spent Halloween together. The Duke of Edinburgh flew to Toronto for the holidays to spend time with her and her pals. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were also there at the moment.

“The four of us slipped out in Halloween costumes for one great night on the town before the world found out we were a couple,” Markle remembered. “No, [the guests at the party were unaware that it was us]. We had all of this very odd garb on, and we were able to just sort of have one last fun night out because it was a post-apocalyptic theme.”