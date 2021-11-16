In Los Angeles, Lily-Rose Depp was seen kissing French rapper Yassine Stein [photo].

In Los Angeles on Sunday, Lily-Rose Depp was seen kissing French rapper Yassine Stein. On Monday, photos of the two hanging together went viral online, showing them packing on the PDA while on a grocery run in the city.

One of the photos shows the couple kissing in a parking lot before walking to a local store. After grabbing coffee and matcha at a café, Stein has one arm around the shoulders of the 22-year-old model and actress as they smooch.

Stein is seen going alongside Depp with his arm around his fiancée in another snap. Depp is dressed in a white top and blue slacks.