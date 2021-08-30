In Los Angeles, James Corden Dances in a Mouse Costume, and the Video Goes Viral.

James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show,” disguised as a mouse and appeared in the middle of a crowded Los Angeles street on Saturday to promote Amazon Prime’s new “Cinderella” film. Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel joined him in the traffic-stopping act.

Strangers stopped by to see the group dance to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” while dressed in extravagant costumes that revealed their roles in the live-action musical. While the act drew the attention of onlookers, it was Corden’s hip thrusts that drew the most attention online.

Film Updates, a Twitter account, posted a videotape of Corden’s dance moves a few hours after the routine aired. The video went viral on social media, garnering acclaim from viewers who were enthralled by the host’s lighthearted performance.

One reader said, “I honestly don’t know how I’d handle James Corden dancing in front of my car.”

Unfortunately, the stunt did not go down well with everyone.

Some of those who observed it resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the resulting traffic congestion.

“Can you imagine having to explain to your boss that you’ll be late for work because James Corden was thrusting at cars in the midst of traffic dressed as a rat?” According to one Twitter user. “I apologize for being three hours late for work. On the roadway, James Corden was dry humping the air in a rat costume and causing traffic congestion.”

“I was driving my son to the ER when James Corden came out of nowhere and stopped traffic. Another Twitter user joked, “RIP my boy.”

Others, meanwhile, laughed about the dangers the stunt had put the public in, given the pandemic.

“Let’s not waste any more time and have another lockdown.” Another fan commented, “The risk of being caught in a James Corden flash mob is simply too high.”

While the majority of the comments on the footage were made in good earnest, British actor Adil Ray stepped in to protect Corden against the snarky tweets.

“What is the source of James Corden’s Twitter vitriol?” Ray penned an essay. Get off your bloody phones, off social media, and onto the stage, where you can win a Tony, co-write one of the most-watched shows in recent years, and then fly to America and make a tremendous success of one of the toughest jobs on American television, and then we can talk.”

Corden has yet to respond to the negative tweets against him.