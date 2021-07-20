In Liverpool’s city centre, there are plans for a new sky bar and roof terrace.

Next week, plans for a sky bar on the outskirts of Liverpool city centre are expected to be approved.

Proposals to change permitted student accommodation between Erskine Street, Manfred Street, and Prospect Street, adjacent to the Royal Hospital, will be considered by the council’s planning committee.

The location, which was originally planned by separate developers, is said to have gone into administration in 2019 or 2020, according to council documents.

New entrants The original investors in the project, Aura Investors LLP, has applied for the amendments and stated that they “have the desire to see the development through to completion.”

The revised plans call for the construction of a sky lounge and roof terrace on the 15th floor, as well as a number of additional changes to the building’s design.

“Under the prior approval, this floor housed 2no. studio bedrooms and 6no. student cluster bedrooms,” according to a report presented to councillors.

“Under this proposal, they would be replaced by a sky lounge and an outdoor roof terrace, which would provide more student community space.

“The operator would limit the occupancy of the sky lounge and roof terrace to a maximum of 60 people.”

The changes to the plans have been suggested to councillors, with officers stating that the building will stay basically the same and keep its planned ‘E’ shape.

A total of 696 en-suite bedrooms would be available in the construction.

The plans will be discussed by the council’s planning committee next Tuesday.