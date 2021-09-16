In Liverpool’s city center, a rotating cheese and wine bar has opened.

In the heart of Liverpool, the city’s first revolving cheese and wine bar has opened.

The Carousel Cheese Co. has landed to The GPO at Metquarter, the city’s largest food hall.

On a rolling sushi-style conveyor belt, the new establishment provides a range of cheese, charcuterie, and wine from across the British Isles.

The Carousel Cheese Co. is the brainchild of Patrick Bond and James Kohanzad, who previously worked as private chefs for Richard Branson on Necker Island.

Following a rough few years for the farming business, the facility will provide a platform for British farmers to sell their handcrafted goods.

North by Sud-ouest, based in Liverpool, will provide charcuterie for the belt, specializing on traditional cured meats.

Garnishes from the Fermentation Station UK, which specializes in local, small-batch garnishes to achieve the ultimate cheese and wine combination, will be offered to bring out the flavors of the cheese and charcuterie.

“British cheese farms should be promoted on a platform that highlights with passion our country’s diverse and artisan cheese makers,” said Patrick Bond, co-owner of The Carousel Cheese Co.

“We need a place to appreciate the finer things in life now more than ever, and what better way than on our one-of-a-kind conveyor belt.”

Nama, Konjo, ALS Gongcha, Chit N Chaat, Mor Mor, Monkey Board Coffee, Torito Taco, Jailbird Nashville Fried Chicken, Patty B’s Burgers, and ICE are among the other independent food vendors at The GPO.

“We are proud to bring our conveyor belt experience to The GPO and exhibit the best of British cheese and charcuterie to Liverpool,” James Kohanzad, co-owner of The Carousel Cheese Co, said.

“We are ecstatic to be collaborating with North by Sud-ouest and the Fermentation Station, two incredible Liverpool producers that produce great charcuterie, ferments, and pickles, all of which will appear on our cheese belt.”

The GPO is open from 8.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from 8.30 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

To make a reservation, go to the-gpo.co.uk/bookings/.