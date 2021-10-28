In Liverpool’s city center, a new rooftop tiki bar has opened.

Tiki Bao, Liverpool’s newest island-themed pub, is described as a “tropical paradise.”

Tiki Bao, which is located above Collective’s other two bars, The Highball Club and Butter, attempts to transport clients up and away from Seel Street’s craziness.

Tiki Bao is a ‘edgy take’ on the typical Southern Pacific Island themed pub, with a large hula girl wall painting, bamboo coated furniture, and a bar.

The walls allow you to leave your imprint and become immortalized by snapping a Polaroid picture of yourself with the dedicated bar camera. Include your photo in their guest mural, and it will become part of the furniture.

Tiki Bao has a large cocktail menu, with drinks ranging from tiki bar classics like the flaming Zombie to house specialties like the Tiki Pornstar Martini. Shots of Grog and Lychee Tequila are also available on the menu.

The rooftop bar is almost completely covered and has a lot of external heaters to keep the tropical vibe going even on the coldest nights.

Tiki Bao is open from 5 p.m. to late on Fridays and Sundays.

For drink specials, upcoming winter events, and inquiries regarding private bookings, follow @Tikibao on Instagram.