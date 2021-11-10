In Liverpool, there will be nine Christmas markets promoting local companies.

This Christmas season, nine Christmas markets will be held in Liverpool, with the goal of promoting small enterprises.

The GOOD Market is striving to make shopping small, local, independent companies easier than ever before, and will be organizing nine markets throughout the city.

People will be able to meet Liverpool’s greatest makers and discover unique, handcrafted, and luxury products at the markets.

Merseyside is getting a gingerbread trail and a frozen grotto.

DJs, food and drinks, and more are all part of the event’s full-day experience.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as two Thursday night shopping dates, markets will be held.

This Christmas, The GOOD Market has collaborated with PINS Social Club to be a part of its Alpine Village. Visitors can enjoy fire pits, performances, food, beverages, and ten independent merchants at the market under the cover of The Roof.

PINS Social Club, November 27 and 28 (Roof)

PINS Social Club (Roof) on the 4th and 5th of December (Main bar on bottom floor)

9th of December – Metquarter

PINS Social Club on the 11th and 12th of December (Roof)

12th of December – Us Chapters

16th of December – Metquarter

PINS Social Club, December 18 and 19 (Roof)

Dovedale Towers, 19 December

Visit www.goodliverpool.com for additional details.