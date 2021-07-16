In Liverpool city centre, a ‘first of its type’ on-the-go pasta shop will open.

The first Italian pasta business in Liverpool is expected to open this week.

Pasta 51 Express is giving the classic Italian dining experience a modern touch by serving its pasta meals in cones that are ready to eat. They’re a fresh take on fast cuisine, perfect for eating on the go and providing a quick and easy alternative to a sit-down meal.

Attilio Sergi, the Italian restaurateur behind numerous famous restaurants in Merseyside, notably Trattoria 51 on Old Hall Street, is the brains behind the eatery.

His newest initiative, on the other hand, is the first of its kind, billed as “genuine deal pasta served up for a modern lifestyle.” His food is prepared utilizing traditional methods and traditions, and he serves fresh, real Italian pasta and sauces.

The procedure is straightforward: you choose your favorite pasta, which is then cooked and topped with one of the several slow-cooked sauces available. You can then choose to eat in or take out, or simply order online and have it delivered right to your door.

Every day, all of the dishes are prepared from scratch, and the staff is available to assist you with any advice or options.

Gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and meat alternatives are all available at the restaurant.

Pasta 51 Express, a one-of-a-kind eating experience, will debut on Whitechapel in Liverpool city centre on Wednesday, July 15.